The following schools received grants:

Anderson High School received $5,000 to train staff further in social and emotional learning.

Andrews Elementary School received $1,960 to help students combat sensory overload.

Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders received $950 to implement a PALS Puppet Theatre, $3,110 for its media technology pathway and $3,570 for students to create a fictional sustainable colony on another planet.

Austin High School received $1,900 for flexible seating.

Austin ISD Alternative Learning Center received $10,000 to offer CTE courses via OdysseyWare.

Austin ISD Science Department received $10,000 for professional development in science, technology and math.

Baldwin Elementary School received $1,800 to implement a Sphero Robotics project.

Bedichek Middle School received $2,000 to provide kits that will make math more entertaining.

Bertha Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy received $7,250 for an after-school club focused on fashion design.

Blazier Elementary School received $250 for an SEL Read Aloud Project for dual-language.

Boone Elementary School received $3,050 to provide teachers with strategies to incorporate musical activities in the classroom.

Bowie High School received $10,000 for robotics kits, equipment and curriculum to support science, technology and math.

Brentwood Elementary School received $8,000 for 100 Kindle Fires.

Casey Elementary School received $2,000 for a Read and Create library media center, $2,320 for resources to support sensory processing, and $6,550 for a makerspace learning lab.

Cook Elementary School received $1,365 for Code Me a Story, which blends storytelling with coding and robotics.

Crockett Early College High School received $1,830 for a science fair and biotechnology lab.

Eastside Memorial High School received $4,770 for life skills students to visit NASA.

Guerrero Thompson Elementary School received $4,000 to bring Story Wranglers, a theater writing program by the Paramount, to its campus.

Gullett Elementary School received $700 for its Gecko Weekly NewsCast.

Palm Elementary School received $2,000 to blend art and science in project-based learning and $2,000 to support its Junior Botball Challenge.

Pillow Elementary School received $2,000 to create a makerspace.

Reagan Early College High School received $1,600 for an automated light show with Raspberry Pi.

Walnut Creek Elementary School received $4,140 to create podcasts.