Central Texas has been recognized by StriveTogether, a national nonprofit working to improve education for every child with a “cradle to career” approach. StriveTogether partners receive the network’s top designation when they prove systems are changing and outcomes are improving or being maintained year after year. Central Texas joins eight other communities in the US to receive this top designation.

E3 Alliance led the efforts to change policies and practices across our region. “Since 2006, E3 Alliance has been dedicated to using data and collaboration to drive systems change in education,” says Susan Dawson, E3 Alliance president and executive director. “We are deeply moved and honored by StriveTogether’s national designation.”