Two upcoming events aim to use the power of lemonade to improve our world.

On May 5, Lemonade Day Austin seeks to teach young people about business practices through setting up and running a lemonade stand. The program began in Houston in 2007 and now reaches 1 million young people each year. For more information, visit lemonadeday.org/austin.

Alex’s Lemonade Days, a national fundraiser fighting childhood cancer, runs June 2-10. Volunteers are invited to host lemonade stands during the event, inspired by the efforts of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott. The young cancer patient launched her own front yard lemonade stand in 2004, raising $1 million to fight childhood cancer before losing her life later that same year. For more information, visit alexslemonade.org.