Inspired both by her childhood experiences growing up in Colorado and by her role as co-chair of the YMCA’s Camp Moody capital campaign, Ellie Falcao and her family have set a goal to visit all 58 national parks.

“Visiting Camp Moody for the first time was a game-changer for our family,” says Falcao. “We had a great life, but sometimes it felt like we were on autopilot. We were missing that connection to nature. Our kids are learning to appreciate the beauty of simple things, and we as parents treasure the family time away from distractions like screens.”

The Falcao kids have developed a love for fishing and rock climbing. This summer alone, the family (dad Eric, mom Ellie and 8-year-old twins Emery and Anderson) have visited 12 national parks in five states. “Our goal is to see them all by the time the kids go to college,” says Falcao.

The YMCA’s Camp Moody capital campaign aims to raise $18.3 million to make the camp an accessible venue for thousands of Austin-area kids and families. Falcao says as Austin grows southward and Buda grows northward, Camp Moody will offer a close-in setting for kids to experience nature.