A recent survey by Austin’s BookSpring offers insights into the reading habits of Central Texan families. The organization surveyed 600 residents with children under age 12 in Bastrop, Burnett, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties.

The results unveiled a lack of access to books, but a love of reading. More than half the families had fewer than 20 books at home. Nearly half the children surveyed spent more time playing on digital devices than reading. Half the parents reported reading to their child less than once per day, even though over 90 percent of parents said their children enjoy reading together.

BookSpring plans to use this data to hone its message encouraging Central Texans to read. “We will continue to promote the importance of reading together twice a day,” says the BookSpring blog.