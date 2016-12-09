Enrollment Change

Harmony Public Schools recently announced a shift in its application period. Parents can now apply for enrollment at Harmony School of Excellence from Nov. 1 through Feb. 10, 2017, for their students to join the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. The previous application period ran from January through March.

“We believe this will give parents more time to prepare for the upcoming school year,” says Zekeriya Yuksel, Superintendent for Harmony Public Schools.

School officials say any Harmony campus that receives more applications than there are seats available will randomize all applications and select students via blind lottery. Parents will be notified in the spring if their students have been selected for enrollment or placed on a waiting list.

Parents can apply for enrollment in person at any campus or online at harmonytx.org.