Entrepreneurs as Kids

Around Austin |

Entrepreneurs as Kids

The moms of Austin entrepreneurs say it was clear their offspring were destined to be business leaders. In advance of Austin Startup Week (Oct. 1 – 5), the mothers of some local business leaders shared their insights.

 

Sharon Cohen, mom to Mark Cohen, founder and CEO of Ntelicor, says, “When Mark was in high school, I was meeting some friends for lunch. When I arrived, I was surprised to see Mark and a friend hard at work on the restaurant’s lawn. I knew he was mowing lawns; however, I thought he was mowing a few neighborhood lawns. He had so many customers he worked six, sometimes seven, days a week from sunrise until dark.”

 

Judy Kring, mom to Kaleb Brewer, founder and CEO of Phoenix Construction, says, “When he was 5, his nanny offered to pay him $50 for homeruns in T-ball, because what 5-year-old can hit a homerun off a T, right? Well, he became a hometown legend, and she nearly went broke. Even from a very young age, if you gave Kaleb a challenge, he would rise to it.”

 

Angela Chappell, mom to Chris Chappell, owner of HydroPros, says, “Chris has always had a very strong mind and wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer. If something didn’t work the way Chris expected, he would go back to the drawing board to brainstorm new ideas.”

 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!