Austin entrepreneur Juls Bindi and her Idaho-based business partner Carolyn Shewfelt will soon appear on ABC’s Shark Tank. During the episode, which premiers Jan. 27 at 8 p.m., the founders of ZuGoPet will pitch their product, the Rocketeer Pack, to five business moguls. Rocketeer Pack is a travel device that can be used as a doggie car seat or personal backpack-style carrier.

Bindi says she spent more than five years researching safety products to find a product that would ensure pet safety in the car. Her Kickstarter campaign came to the attention of Shewfelt, who reached out to Bindi. “After meeting Carolyn, I knew she would be the perfect partner, since we both have the same passion for pet safety,” says Bindi. “I wanted to do everything in my power to bring this innovative product to market.”

The Rocketeer Pack was designed specifically around Shewfelt’s dog, who has severe hip and joint issues. “Juls saw my vision and believes in this safety car seat as much as I do,” says Shewfelt. For more information, visit http://www.zugopet.com.