RED Arena, a nonprofit equine therapy organization in Dripping Springs, will hold its eighth annual horse show in early June. The event, called Round-Up, will offer free family activities and showcase riders of all abilities competing for prizes. Open to the general public, the free activities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 2 and include children’s games, a petting zoo, miniature horses and face painting. Barbecue and snow cones will be available for purchase.

In addition, community members wishing to support RED Arena can run in a 5K/10K event, participate in a silent auction or make donations toward programs and scholarships. For more information, visit redarena.org.

Photo courtesy of RED Arena.