RED (Riding Equines for the Disabled) Arena will hold its annual Round-Up inclusive horseshow for riders of all abilities on June 3 at Dripping Springs Ranch Park. The event gives kids with disabilities the opportunity to participate and compete with kids without disabilities.

“When we started the Round-Up seven years ago, we envisioned it as a day that gave our riders a chance to shine while bringing the community of Dripping Springs together,” says Jennifer Young, RED Arena’s Founder and Executive Director. “Now it continues to surpass our expectations.”

Marie Lowman has been bringing her daughter, Reagan, to RED Arena since it first opened. “As the parent of a special needs child, so much of the focus is on what the child’s limitations are. This event allows us to focus 100 percent on abilities, not limitations,” says Lowman.

The horseshow begins at 10 a.m. Admission is free. The event offers kids’ activities, food and more by donation. All proceeds benefit the programs at RED Arena to support their mission of empowering individuals of all abilities through horses.

For more information, visit REDarena.org.