The Marble Falls school district was the only local school district to make H-E-B’s list of finalists for the retailer’s 17th annual Excellence in Education Awards program. Marble Falls ISD joins Angleton ISD and Lancaster ISD as the finalists in the Small School Districts category.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Houston in May. The winning small district will receive $50,000. Since the program’s inception, H-E-B has awarded more than $8.5 million to outstanding Texas public schools.

Each year, H-E-B asks its customers, employees and community members to nominate teachers, principals, districts, early childhood facilities and school boards in Texas. Nominees then receive invitations to apply. To determine overall statewide winners, a panel of judges visits each district, early childhood facility and school board, tours campuses and talks with administration, staff, parents and community members.