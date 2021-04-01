Expanded Program

Breakthrough Central Texas, a nonprofit organization that helps students become the first in their family to earn a college degree, will implement a program to improve postsecondary opportunities across an entire high school. The new program has enrolled all 150 eleventh-graders at Manor New Technology High School. Students will receive up to six years of advising and college readiness support to complete their postsecondary goals.

Since the partnership with Manor New Technology High School launched in 2011, 653 students have received Breakthrough services, with 94 percent of high school graduates enrolling directly to college.

Breakthrough Central Texas creates a path to and through college for students from under-resourced communities. From sixth grade through to college, the organization makes a 12-year commitment to students and their families to guide them through the process of preparing for, enrolling in and completing college.