The Boards of Directors of Extend-A-Care for Kids (EAC) and the YMCA of Austin have voted to create a strategic alliance that will combine the licensed pre-school, afterschool, and camp operations of both organizations to create the new Extend-A-Care YMCA branch.

The new alliance will offer licensed afterschool child care for more than 5,000 students at more than 100 schools in 10 area districts and charter schools, day camps for more than 3,500 kids at more than 30 area locations, plus preschool, and infant care. In 2018, the Y and EAC collectively provided more than $3 million in financial assistance to families.

Through this alliance, children and families will have access to a high-quality curriculum, low ratios, healthy snacks, homework assistance, organized activities, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, a broad range of YMCA programs will be available such as swim lessons, youth sports, enrichment, and family programs and opportunities for discounts on childcare and programs through Y membership.

The new Extend-A-Care YMCA will increase the number of children served and the number of families eligible for financial assistance. Also, it will enhance the quality of child care and provide broader programming. The new alliance will also provide more training and career opportunities for employees; advocate more effectively for children and families at local, state and federal levels; and preserve the provision of affordable, high-quality afterschool and daycare programs.

The merger is anticipated to be finalized in January of 2020.