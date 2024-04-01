Expanding Heart Care at Dell Children’s

This spring, Dell Children’s Medical Center has doubled the size of its cardiac critical care unit in response to the growing demand for complex pediatric heart care. The unit has increased from 24 beds to 48, illustrating Dell Children’s commitment to providing top-notch care for a broader patient population. Six of the new beds will be dedicated to heart transplants, as Dell Children’s is the only pediatric heart transplant program in Central Texas.

Dell Children’s has become a beacon of hope for families grappling with complex heart conditions, attracting patients not just from across Texas but also from 48 states in the U.S. as well as Europe, South America and Africa. The strategic vision of Dr. Charles D. Fraser, Jr., an internationally recognized pediatric congenital heart surgeon and Executive Director of the Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease, has led to the program’s rapid expansion, with 30 heart transplants performed, numerous medical milestones achieved and more than 2,000 heart operations at Dell Children’s in the last five years.