Austin Family
Basis Charter School
Jump Austin
Challenger School Feb 2019
Jump Austin
Basis Charter School
Challenger School Feb 2019

Explore UT

Around Austin

The University of Texas at Austin will bring the discovery of Explore UT to participants in a virtual format March 5-6, 2021. The free virtual experience will feature live programming with demonstrations, hands-on activities and other interactive elements aimed at kids.

Topics covered will include campus life, science and engineering, liberal arts, business and more! Providing a unique look at life on the university’s flagship campus, the goal is to get kids excited about a future in college and showcase the wonder and excitement behind many fields of study. Visit exploreut.utexas.edu for information and a schedule of events.

Copyright © 2020 Austin Family. All rights reserved.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!