The University of Texas at Austin will bring the discovery of Explore UT to participants in a virtual format March 5-6, 2021. The free virtual experience will feature live programming with demonstrations, hands-on activities and other interactive elements aimed at kids.

Topics covered will include campus life, science and engineering, liberal arts, business and more! Providing a unique look at life on the university’s flagship campus, the goal is to get kids excited about a future in college and showcase the wonder and excitement behind many fields of study. Visit exploreut.utexas.edu for information and a schedule of events.