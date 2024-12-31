Exploring 3-D Art Through Paper Structures

Step One: Shape It Up

Start with a sheet of paper. Cut in halves, quarters, or abstract shapes. Try triangles, swirls, or zigzags to add variety.

Step Two: Bend, Twist, and Fold

Transform flat pieces of paper into dynamic designs! Fold them to form crisp angles, twist them build spirals, or curve them to make loops. Invent shapes to see what stands tall or twists into an unexpected masterpiece.

Step Three: Build It Up

Grab your glue and start connecting your paper pieces. Overlap edges, stack shapes, or join curves to create a one-of-a-kind 3-D structure. Experiment with how the shapes fit together—can they stand tall like a tower or twist to form a swirling sculpture? There’s no wrong way to build your masterpiece!

Maker Tip for Littles (Under 5):

Create a sensory adventure. Younger makers can explore folding, bending, and twisting colorful paper while discovering shapes and textures.

Thinkery, a nonprofit and Austin’s children’s museum, brings joy to learning through play-based, STEAM exploration for ALL children so they cultivate a lifelong love of learning and thrive. Learn more at www.thinkeryaustin.org.