Exploring 3-D Art Through Paper Structures

Start the year off with creativity and organization! Transform flat two-dimensional pieces of paper into eye-catching three-dimensional (3-D) masterpieces with just a few simple folds, cuts, and twists. This fun activity sparks imagination and introduces STEAM concepts like structure, design, and problem-solving. Bonus? Your artwork could double as an art display for reminders, goals, or even positive affirmations!
Materials You’ll Need:
- Scissors – Great for cutting and shaping paper.
- Textured Scissors – Add decorative, playful edges.
- Paper – Mix it up with colors, textures, or patterns.
- Glue – To hold your masterpiece together.
- Markers or Crayons – Add goals, kind words, or fun designs.
- Small Weights (optional) – Stabilize structure as it dries.
Step One: Shape It Up
Start with a sheet of paper. Cut in halves, quarters, or abstract shapes. Try triangles, swirls, or zigzags to add variety.
Step Two: Bend, Twist, and Fold
Transform flat pieces of paper into dynamic designs! Fold them to form crisp angles, twist them build spirals, or curve them to make loops. Invent shapes to see what stands tall or twists into an unexpected masterpiece.
Step Three: Build It Up
Grab your glue and start connecting your paper pieces. Overlap edges, stack shapes, or join curves to create a one-of-a-kind 3-D structure. Experiment with how the shapes fit together—can they stand tall like a tower or twist to form a swirling sculpture? There’s no wrong way to build your masterpiece!
Maker Tip for Littles (Under 5):
Create a sensory adventure. Younger makers can explore folding, bending, and twisting colorful paper while discovering shapes and textures.
