Austin Public Health has issued recommendations on how to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke this summer.
- Stay in shaded areas and avoid the sun.
- Wear light clothing and a hat.
- Never leave another person or an animal in a closed, parked vehicle.
- Drink plenty of fluids, especially water, but avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.
- Plan strenuous outdoor activities for early or late in the day when temperatures are lower.
- Take frequent breaks when working outdoors.
- If you are aware of elderly, more vulnerable people in your neighborhood check on them to see if they need additional assistance.
- Allow your pet to stay inside in air-conditioned comfort during the heat of the day. If that’s not possible, make sure your pet always has access to shade and plenty of fresh, cool water.
- At the first signs of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps), seek a cooler location, rest for a few minutes and slowly drink a cool beverage. Seek medical attention immediately if conditions do not improve.
- Take advantage of the cooling power of water. Fill buckets or basins and soak your feet. Wet towels and bandanas can have a cooling effect when placed on the shoulders or head. Take cool showers or baths, and consider using a spray bottle filled with cold water to cool off throughout the day.