Austin Public Health has issued recommendations on how to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke this summer.

Stay in shaded areas and avoid the sun.

Wear light clothing and a hat.

Never leave another person or an animal in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water, but avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.

Plan strenuous outdoor activities for early or late in the day when temperatures are lower.

Take frequent breaks when working outdoors.

If you are aware of elderly, more vulnerable people in your neighborhood check on them to see if they need additional assistance.

Allow your pet to stay inside in air-conditioned comfort during the heat of the day. If that’s not possible, make sure your pet always has access to shade and plenty of fresh, cool water.

At the first signs of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps), seek a cooler location, rest for a few minutes and slowly drink a cool beverage. Seek medical attention immediately if conditions do not improve.

Take advantage of the cooling power of water. Fill buckets or basins and soak your feet. Wet towels and bandanas can have a cooling effect when placed on the shoulders or head. Take cool showers or baths, and consider using a spray bottle filled with cold water to cool off throughout the day.