Get ready to feud! Family Feud, the TV game show featuring two families who compete for cash and cars, will hold auditions in Austin on Aug. 4 and 5. To apply, visit familyfeud.com/audition.

Applicants must apply online to schedule an audition. The show suggests that you include photos and videos with your application.

To be eligible, families must:

Have five members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

Be US citizens or have permission to work in the US.

Not be affiliated with the show’s production companies.

Not be running for political office.

Have been on no more than two game shows in the past year or appeared on Family Feud in the past 10 years.

There is no age requirement, but the show suggests that contestants be 15 years or older due to the content of the questions.