Marathon Kids offers a summer program that keeps kids moving while bonding with their parents. The free “Walk and Talk” program encourages families to walk a marathon over the course of the summer, talking about a new topic during each of the 26.2 miles of a marathon. The program provides a mileage log and conversation starters.

Marathon Kids sees the summer months as the perfect opportunity to both encourage exercise and facilitate meaningful discussions. “People think kids are more active in the summer, but we actually see increased screen time and more indoor time,” says Cami Hawkins, CEO of Marathon Kids. “And research shows that when kids are distracted by something like walking or doing crafts, they talk more freely.”

Last year was the first year for the “Walk and Talk” program, which suggests open-ended questions, such as, “What would you like for adults to understand about kids your age?” During the school year, Marathon Kids works with schools to engage students in running while setting goals and working toward them in small increments. To access the free “Walk and Talk” program, visit marathonkids.org/walkandtalk.