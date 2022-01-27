BookSpring and The Library Foundation are combining forces again to present their annual Family Readathon. Anyone who loves to read and wants to help improve children’s literacy is welcome

to join in the fun. During February, kids, adults, families and schools can participate in book-themed activities and challenges to win prizes and awards. Proceeds benefit BookSpring and The Library Foundation.

Readathoners can also challenge themselves to read 100, 200, 500 minutes or more during the month of February and ask donors to give a dollar for every minute or book read. All donations help to get great children’s books into the hands of kids who need them. You can find out more about the program at familyreadathon.bookspring.org