The Dell Children’s Blood & Cancer Center held its fourth annual Fashion Show on Feb. 25, 2018. The show’s models were all teen patients from the CBCC, and they received the full model “treatment” of clothing, hair and makeup. The event also served as a fundraiser for the Hungry Bunch, a teen support group that builds friendships for teens dealing with cancer and blood disorders.

The event was founded by DCBCC volunteer and Austin stylist Aysa Province and hosted by the Beautifully Loved organization.