In celebration of April as National Volunteer Month, a volunteer team of Chipotle Mexican Grill employees visited the Central Texas Food Bank to spruce up the community garden there. The garden work came in advance of Chipotle’s fundraiser for the food bank, in which the company donated half of the April 13 lunch and dinner bills at all Austin-area Chipotle locations to the food bank. The Central Texas Food Bank helps nearly 46,000 Central Texas gain access to nutritious food every week.

Photo courtesy of Chipotle.