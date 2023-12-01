Feeling Welcome in Two Children’s Books

It’s the most wonderful time of year again. As your kids become increasingly immersed in paper crafts and gift lists, here are two new books to help them also think about the blessing of family.

A new favorite in our house, “Our Italian Christmas Eve” by Danielle Sedita and Francesco Sedita is a charming tour through a resplendent Christmas Eve dinner with many intriguing asides about Italian Catholic culture. The two main characters step into Aunt Babe’s house (with presents for all and a big pot for pasta) and immediately join the dinner preparations. They even take it upon themselves to solve the problem of dessert. Starting with a helpful (if somewhat superfluous) family tree page and ending with baking instructions for ‘Mom’s Cheesecake’ the book exudes the wonderous delight of slipping into someone else’s vibrant family evening. Coupled with Luciano Lozano’s intricate illustrations – the tablecloths! Aunt Babe’s dress! The sweater patterns! – this book may convince you to start saying “Into the oven you go, and God bless you” for every dessert you make.