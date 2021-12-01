Festive and Bright: Best Holiday Lights in Central Texas

Ready or not, the holidays are upon us. That can mean a lot of hustle and bustle, but it is also a beautiful time of year in Central Texas to enjoy with your family. In Austin, December is usually mild enough to still be outside. With that in mind, you may be wondering where you can experience a great holiday light show without all the crowds, expensive costs or parking problems. Below are three impressive holiday light displays in the surrounding Austin area that are affordable, accessible and sure to wow your whole family.
Walkway of Lights
Marble Falls
One of the best Christmas light shows in Central Texas, the Walkway of Lights is worth the scenic one-hour drive. Back for its 31st year, this show is a dazzler. If you like twinkling Christmas lights, how about a million twinkling of them reflected on beautiful Lake Marble Falls? The walk stretches along the lake and features 2 million lights and over 350 lighted sculptures. Located in Lakeside Park, this free light display runs every night from 6-10 p.m.
What’s more, the Walkway of Lights pairs perfectly with two other great holiday experiences in Marble Falls. Santa makes an appearance at the Walkway of Lights nearly every night in December. In addition, visitors have the rare opportunity to ice skate in Central Texas at the adjacent ice rink. The pop-up rink is open during the holiday season. The fee for skating is minimal and the experience is sure to generate some memories and laughs. For more information about the Walkway of Lights and festivities, check out visitmarblefalls.org.
Lights Spectacular
Johnson City
Johnson City is an easy, one-hour jaunt from the city, which makes the Lights Spectacular display well worth experiencing. For the month of December, the quaint Johnson City Square lights up. Dedicated locals take great pride in creating a beautiful show for visitors to experience. Over two million dazzling white lights cover the courthouse and nearby Memorial Park. The impressive display can even be seen from the International Space Station. Viewers can park near the courthouse and stroll casually around the square and park for a truly magical light experience. Parking is free and so is the light show, making this a great outing to pair with dining out in Johnson City. For more information on experiencing the “Twinkliest town in Texas,” go to lightsspectacular.com.
Rock’N Lights Holiday Tour
Round Rock
If you want to see a great holiday lights show while maintaining social distancing protocols, pack the hot chocolate and hit the road for the Rock’ N Lights tour. Starting on Old Settlers Boulevard in downtown Round Rock, this light show is viewable from the comfort of your own vehicle. This year’s second annual show will feature an entirely new lights display.
If you go on the weekend, you can end your tour with some added fun at Christmas Towne, featuring a shopping bazaar, petting zoo and holiday entertainment. The Rock’N Lights Tour runs through December. Visit discoverroundrock.com for more details.
Jess Archer is a freelance writer in Austin. Find Jess at writerjessarcher.com.