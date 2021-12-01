Festive and Bright: Best Holiday Lights in Central Texas

Walkway of Lights

Marble Falls

One of the best Christmas light shows in Central Texas, the Walkway of Lights is worth the scenic one-hour drive. Back for its 31st year, this show is a dazzler. If you like twinkling Christmas lights, how about a million twinkling of them reflected on beautiful Lake Marble Falls? The walk stretches along the lake and features 2 million lights and over 350 lighted sculptures. Located in Lakeside Park, this free light display runs every night from 6-10 p.m.

What’s more, the Walkway of Lights pairs perfectly with two other great holiday experiences in Marble Falls. Santa makes an appearance at the Walkway of Lights nearly every night in December. In addition, visitors have the rare opportunity to ice skate in Central Texas at the adjacent ice rink. The pop-up rink is open during the holiday season. The fee for skating is minimal and the experience is sure to generate some memories and laughs. For more information about the Walkway of Lights and festivities, check out visitmarblefalls.org.