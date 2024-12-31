Fifth Grader Anant Choudhary Wins National “Talent for Writing” Award

Anant Choudhary, a fifth-grade student from Mrs. Roohi’s class at Harmony School of Endeavor in Austin, has been honored with the “Talent for Writing” award for his submission to the national Young Writers “Scary Tales” contest.

The Young Writers “Scary Tales” contest is a national competition is designed to inspire students nationwide to explore their imaginations, enhance their writing skills, and embrace the joys of creative expression. The contest challenged elementary school students to craft spooky stories, showcasing originality and literary talent.

“I was surprised and happy when I received the award,” said Anant, reflecting on his achievement. Anant, the only student from Harmony School of Endeavor to enter the contest, won with his story, “Lose to Sin.”

Dr. Altindag, Area Superintendent for Harmony Public Schools, expressed pride in Anant’s accomplishment, stating, “Anant’s success is a testament to the incredible potential of our students and the supportive environment provided by our dedicated educators. We celebrate his achievement and look forward to seeing him continue to thrive.”