As part of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Random Acts of Light Campaign, Kendra Scott recently treated a young Austin cancer patient to a once-in-a-lifetime experience. M. E. Powell was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2016. The Kendra Scott South Congress store hosted an exclusive event just for M.E. (now in remission) and her friends and family. The store also gifted M.E. with a trip to Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where she and her friends rode go-karts.

The Random Acts of Light Campaign generates awareness for the urgent need to raise funds for cancer cures. Random Acts of Light bring light to the darkness of cancer by surprising blood cancer patients and survivors with unique and thoughtful moments, including some with favorite athletes and celebrities.