UT Austin has announced that it is expanding financial aid to students from low- and middle-income families through its Texas Advance Commitment. Starting this fall, new incoming UT Austin freshmen with family incomes of up to $100,000 (Adjusted Gross Income) who have financial need will be guaranteed financial aid. In addition, students with annual family incomes of up to $30,000 will receive enough aid to completely cover their tuition costs.

“It is imperative that the university do more to help lower- and middle-income Texans afford a UT Austin education,” says UT President Gregory Fenves. “This is an investment in our students, their families and the people of Texas.”

Funding for these awards comes from a recurring $5 million in new funds for campus from the Available University Fund (AUF). For more information, visit texasadvance.utexas.edu.