Want to have a little fun and make a kitchen science experiment? You’ll need just a few ingredients and a mouth for tasting!

What You Need

1 tsp baking soda (sodium bicarbonate)

1 tsp citric acid (found in the baking section of supermarkets)

3 Tbsp icing sugar (also called powdered sugar)

2 Tbsp flavored gelatin crystals (optional, but it adds flavor + color)

What You Do

Step 1: Place the icing sugar, baking soda, citric acid and gelatin crystals on a plate.

Step 2: Mix together very well and taste.

Step 3: Adjust the flavor based on your preference (add more sugar for sweetness, citric acid for sourness and fizzy sensation or gelatin crystals for flavor and color)

Step 4: Observe how this “edible snow” makes your tongue feel. You can also try adding the sherbet to a little cup of water to watch the reaction.

What’s Going On

The fizzing on your tongue is caused by the water in your saliva, which allows the citric acid (acid) and bicarbonate soda (base) to dissolve. As the citric acid and bicarbonate soda dissolve, they form a chemical reaction that produces water, salt and carbon dioxide gas.

citric acid + bicarbonate of soda → sodium citrate + water + carbon dioxide

Note: This experiment IS safe to taste!

Brought to you by:

Mad Science of Austin’s mission is to spark the imagination and curiosity of children by providing them with fun, hands-on and educational activities. Central Texas youth have been “edu-tained” with our week-long science-themed camps, amazing after school programs and super fun parties and shows since 1997. More information about Mad Science can be found on our website austin.madscience.org or by calling 512-892-1143