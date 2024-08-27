Flag Football Highlights Greater Austin YMCA Fall Youth Sports Schedule with Focus on 2028 Summer Olympics

Austin, TX – August 23, 2024 – With flag football’s global popularity driving its Olympic debut in the 2028 Summer Games, the Greater Austin YMCA is launching its first fall flag football programs for kids, along with perennial favorites soccer and volleyball. All fall leagues are co-ed.

The Greater Austin Y is offering an extra incentive for parents with a limited-time $10 discount for registration through September 6, in addition to need-based scholarships. As kids adjust back to school, participation in sports leagues can be a great way to get ‘the sillies’ out.

The Fall Youth Sports season at the Greater Austin YMCA will include:

Flag Football (Ages 6-9): Flag Football is one of the world’s fastest growing sports for both girls and boys. Kids in Y Flag Football will focus on fundamentals like throwing and catching along with in-game basics like teamwork and making friends.

Volleyball (Ages 8-17): Enthusiasm for youth volleyball is reaching new heights with both girls and boys alike. Y Youth Volleyball leagues emphasize skill development and good sportsmanship. Y Volleyball leagues and clinics are recreational and teach kids volleyball basics, like setting, bumping and serving.

Soccer (Ages 4-14): The Y Youth Soccer program helps kids become not only better soccer players, but better teammates as well. It’s a progressive program, with multiple age-specific levels. Every child gets to play and the games are safe, exciting and fun. The Y encourages fair play, positive competition, teamwork and family involvement.

“We are excited to offer flag football this fall, especially as it gains recognition on the Olympic level,” said Alexis Williams, Regional Sports & Recreation Director at the Greater Austin YMCA. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our youth to be part of a sport that will be featured on one of the world’s biggest stages. All of our youth sports programs are designed to develop skills, build confidence, and most importantly, ensure a positive and enriching experience for every participant.”

Registration is now open for all age groups and skill levels. Parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up early to secure a spot for their children in these popular programs. Parents can save $10 at checkout by using the promo code PLAYBALL to register for youth soccer, volleyball or flag football by September 6.

Y Youth Sports have won multiple “Best of” awards from Austin Family Magazine, The Austin Chronicle and the Austin American-Statesman. To register or for more information on the Fall Youth Sports season, please visit https://www.austinymca.org/youth-sports/ or visit your nearest Greater Austin YMCA location. The Greater Austin YMCA is a not-for-profit organization.