Manor ISD and iFLY have partnered up to give 1,000 students the chance to take flight as part of an innovative STEM program. Dressed in jumpsuits, iFLY tunnel instructors briefed students in March about the flight days that will be awarded to 6th through 8th graders who demonstrate a combination of good grades, 90 percent attendance and good behavior.

“iFLY is honored to partner with Manor ISD on this initiative,” says Brendan Nugent, iFLY National Director of Business Development. “Encouraging interest in STEM careers and topics is one of our core business objectives.”

The iFLY STEM trip will include a lecture that aligns with Texas Essential Knowledge & Skills and Common Core Math, a practical demonstration and classroom experiments.

iFly instructors give out wristbands during their visits to Manor ISD middle schools. Photo courtesy of iFly.