The City of Austin is kicking off its annual Flood Safety Poster Contest with the theme “Save Yourself! Turn Around — Don’t Drown.” Students in grades 1st through 8th are welcome to enter and have a chance to win prizes including gift cards and a ride in a swift water rescue boat.

The city says its contest is an important way to educate children about the risk of flash flooding in Central Texas. Flooding is Austin’s top weather-related emergency, and about 75 percent of flood fatalities in Texas occur in vehicles.

Deadline for entries is March 29. Entries can be in English or Spanish. For full guidelines and entry instructions, visit http://austintexas.gov/floodposters.

