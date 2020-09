Currently, 40 million Americans are struggling with food insecurity and have limited access to resources. Many of those affected are also experiencing unstable living conditions and homelessness.

That’s why we created a guide for those who are looking to give back to the community. It explains where and how to donate food to support underprivileged families and their children. You can check it out below:

Where to Donate Food When You Move

https://www.mymove.com/moving/guides/food-donation/