Celebrating local foods and all things Texas, H-E-B is searching for the most creative and mouthwatering, Texas-based food and beverage entrepreneurs or small businesses to participate in the 2017 H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best competition. Interested creators may submit their unique product details online at heb.com/quest beginning Feb. 22 through Apr. 5, 2017. Participants will compete not only for cash prizes but also for the opportunity to include their uniquely Texan products on H-E-B shelves across the state.

H-E-B’s business development managers will determine the top 25 applicants, who will present their products before a panel of judges in August. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products. H-E-B will award the Grand Prize winner $25,000, the title of “Texas Best” Primo Pick and placement on store shelves; the first place winner $20,000; the second place winner $15,000; and the third place winner $10,000.

Eligible products must not be available in any other large chain or retailer, and the vendors must be willing to sell exclusively to H-E-B. Texas-based suppliers must also create, produce or co-pack the products in Texas.

Last year, Kyle, Texas’ Chef Julie Albertson took home the Grand Prize title and $25,000 for her Texas Pie Company Original Pie Dough Puck. Austin’s own Gloriana Koll and Keesha Waits of KITCHUN and Alexandra Worthington of The Culinary Cowgirls both took home titles and placement on H-E-B’s shelves.