Former Westlake High School quarterback and current NFL Super Bowl champion Nick Foles joined other Philadelphia Eagles players in volunteering with their local Fellowship of Christian Athletes spring camps (known as Huddles). In addition, the FCA reports that Foles went out of his way to buy the student athletes their own personal Bibles.

Foles told the students at the first Huddle meeting that he acquired everything society says to strive for — wealth, fame and status. Yet after receiving such possessions, he said nothing satisfies his soul as much as his faith.

Student athlete Isiah Gonzalez says Foles’s gesture meant a lot to him. “As an athlete, I always thought I wouldn’t have time for it,” Gonzalez says of the Bible. “Now, the book helps me.”

The Huddles are a leadership and character development study group for student athletes and their coaches. More than 100 students attended the meetings in April and May of 2017.