Butler Tree

It’s a shame that this magnificent tree doesn’t yet have an official name. And no one knows for sure how old it is. But, according to Joshua Erickson, Urban Forestry Program Manager with Austin Parks and Recreation, “Without photos with associated dates, there is no way to know (the age). Live oaks are ‘diffuse porous’ meaning they do not have rings that can be counted like many other trees. I would estimate (it is) between 50 and 75 years old.” The Butler Tree, which is what I’m calling it now, stands out because of its incredible canopy that creates a pristine dome-like cavern perfect for a shaded picnic, meditation, playing music, or simply serving as an escape from a scorching sun or sudden downpour. The area underneath its nurturing branches is large enough for several people to freely walk around and enjoy the space. I love this tree because of its proximity to the Liz Carpenter Fountain and Doug Sahm Hill. The tree rests nicely on the edge of the wide-open field in the Michael Butler Park at Town Lake Metro Park next to the Palmer Events Center. Some of the area of the park is currently under construction, but visitors can still trek up the hill and feed the turtles and ducks. Remember– bread and crackers are bad for water critters. We recommend veggies and seeds. Afterwards, take a picnic and sit under the Butler Tree. Or whatever you’d like to call it. Parking is available next to the Alliance Children’s Garden by the Dougherty Arts Center located at 1000 Barton Springs Rd.