The YMCA’s Camp Moody recently hosted a series of events highlighting forest bathing and the work of Melanie Choukas-Bradley, a Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide and author of The Joy of Forest Bathing: Reconnect with Wild Places & Rejuvenate Your Life. The events included an author talk at the Central Library and a family forest bathing hike at Camp Moody, where participants experienced natural streams, limestone bluffs and biological diversity.

“Camp Moody is an ideal place for forest bathing,” says Choukas-Bradley. “The flowing waters of Onion Creek and the wind in the cottonwoods and live oaks provide the ‘pink noise’ that has proven calming effects.” Forest bathing encourages immersion in natural surroundings using all the senses.