Former NFL Star Derrick Johnson Inspires Young Readers Through New Children’s Book

University of Texas football legend and former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler Derrick Johnson is connecting with families through his debut children’s book, Super DJ Saves Field Day, a story rooted in empowerment, education, and self-belief.

Inspired by Johnson’s passion for uplifting children, the book introduces young readers to a dad who becomes a superhero by helping kids discover their own unique “superpowers.” Co-written with his wife, Brittni Johnson, the story blends fun and adventure with meaningful lessons about confidence, perseverance, and believing in oneself.

The book reflects the mission behind Johnson’s Defend the Dream Foundation, which has supported thousands of students across Texas and Kansas City. Through book donations, literacy initiatives, and dedicated “DJ’s Discovery Dens,” the foundation works to inspire a lifelong love of reading and learning.

Drawing from Johnson’s journey from Waco, Texas, to becoming a University of Texas football standout and four-time NFL Pro Bowler, Super DJ Saves Field Day encourages children to see their potential reflected in the pages. The story reinforces an important message for young readers and families alike: success is not about being the best, but about being their best.