Mommie Support Network, the WilCo Wellness Alliance coalition and Round Rock Public Library will host a Moms Community Listening Forum on August 10. Moms can learn about resources available to them and will be able to share their opinions and perspectives about the mental and physical support they need after giving birth. Organizations that serve moms can learn more about the women they assist.

The forum will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Round Rock Public Library. Childcare will be available. The event is free. To register, visit healthywilliamsoncounty.org/mom.