The founder of Kids in a New Groove, an Austin non-profit that provides free music mentorship to youth in foster care, has announced the launch of Care2Rock, an online music lesson platform. The platform’s launch in May coincides with National Foster Care Month. Each Care2Rock teacher agrees to mentor a child in foster care or a child who is hospitalized.

“It is my goal to eventually reach thousands of kids in foster care — and eventually hospitals — through Care2Rock.com’s social impact model,” says CEO Karyn Scott.