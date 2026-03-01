Free 10K Training for Austin Youth

This spring, Austin Youth Fitness invites third through eighth graders to lace up for the Govalle 10K Training Club, a free program designed to prepare young runners for the Capitol 10K. Held Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m., now through April 4, excluding March 21, the club meets at Govalle Neighborhood Park, 5200 Bolm Road.

Sponsored by the David Phillips Foundation, the program builds endurance gradually, increasing mileage each week until participants reach the full 10K distance. Coaches emphasize proper running form, pacing, endurance, running drills, and functional fitness, while keeping sessions engaging and age-appropriate. Each practice concludes with a fun, high-energy game.

The club is ideal for cross-country athletes and newcomers alike. Since 2009, Austin Youth Fitness has focused on making fitness fun while teaching safe technique in running and biking, helping kids grow into confident, lifelong athletes.