As a thank you to military and first responders, all Schlitterbahn Waterparks are hosting American Heroes Week with FREE admission May 27 – June 2, 2019. Members of the military (both active duty and retired), police, firefighters, and EMTs will be welcomed at Schlitterbahn Waterparks in New Braunfels, Galveston, South Padre Island and Corpus Christi with a free ticket and 20% savings at resorts.

In addition to the free ticket, the spouses and dependents of these American heroes receive 40% off the gate price. First responders and members of the military need to show their military ID or proof of employment at the waterpark ticket booths. Discounted tickets for spouses and dependents are available at the ticket booth.

For days and hours of operation, check out www.schlitterbahn.com.