Free AISD Physicals

Around Austin

Free AISD Physicals
Austin ISD will offer free physicals for middle and high school students who want to participate in athletics, cheerleading or high school marching band in the 2019-20 school year. The physicals will be conducted in partnership with the Travis County Medical Society.
Pre-registration is required. Physicals must be dated after April 15, 2019 to be valid for the 2019-20 school year.
Buses will transport students after school to the locations where physicals are being conducted. The clinics are scheduled at:
  • Middle School: April 16, Burger Center, 3200 Jones Road (south)
  • Middle School: April 18, Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. (north)
  • High School: April 23, Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. (north)
  • High School: April 30, Burger Center, 3200 Jones Road (south)

Students or parents should contact their coach or director for more information.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!