Austin ISD will offer free physicals for middle and high school students who want to participate in athletics, cheerleading or high school marching band in the 2019-20 school year. The physicals will be conducted in partnership with the Travis County Medical Society.

Pre-registration is required. Physicals must be dated after April 15, 2019 to be valid for the 2019-20 school year.

Buses will transport students after school to the locations where physicals are being conducted. The clinics are scheduled at:

Middle School: April 16, Burger Center, 3200 Jones Road (south)

Middle School: April 18, Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. (north)

High School: April 23, Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. (north)

High School: April 30, Burger Center, 3200 Jones Road (south)

Students or parents should contact their coach or director for more information.