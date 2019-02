The Blanton Museum of Art will host a free day-to-night community festival on March 30. The Blanton Block Party will fuse live music with world-class art and provide outdoor family art activities, access to local food trucks and tours throughout the day. Many of the live musical acts are recipients of the Blanton’s Black Fret artist grants. Guided tours will be available for the exhibition “Words/Matter: Latin American Art and Language.” For details, visit blantonmuseum.org.