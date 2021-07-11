Buford the Book Bus is Austin ISD’s mobile library providing free books to kids throughout the city. This summer, Buford is partnering with the Austin Public Library’s Bookmobile to distribute books at campuses where AISD Food Service will be distributing free weekly meal packs.

Free books will be available for all levels from toddlers to young adults (in English and Spanish), regardless of where they attend school. All are welcome! Volunteers are also needed to help hand out books. (Distributions will take place outside, either drive through or walk up, and current AISD safety protocols will be followed). Learn more and see a full schedule at austinisd.org/library-media-services/buford-the-book-bus.