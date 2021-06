As Austin returns to more regular business, CapMetro is here to take you to all your favorite places and activities that you missed during the last year.

And, to help get you there, we’re offering free rides every Saturday and Sunday from June 5 to July 4! So, take MetroBus down to South Congress, MetroRail up to Q2 Stadium and MetroRapid to the fireworks on July 4th.

Let CapMetro help you Explore Austin and get back to what you love.