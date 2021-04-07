Free Entrance To National Parks

The National Park Service (NPS) will offer the following entrance fee-free days this year in their efforts to increase access, promote recreational opportunities and inspire conservation: April 17, the first day of National Park Week; August 4, the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act; August 25, the National Park Service’s birthday; September 25, National Public Lands Day; and November 11, Veterans Day.

Fifth grade students are also granted the reprieve through this academic year as some of last year’s fourth graders may have been unable to make full use of the Every Kid Outdoors Annual Fourth Grade Pass due to the pandemic.

There are more than 400 National Park Service sites nationwide. Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park are both in Texas as well as several other NPS sites that include the Padre Island National Seashore, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park and the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park.