The popular holiday movie Elf will enjoy a special showing during the annual Austin Trail of Lights. Austin Parks Foundation (APF) has announced the screening will take place Tuesday, Dec. 19. The evening will kick off with the animated short Prep & Landing at 7:30 p.m. followed by Elf at 8 p.m.

Austinites are invited to grab their blankets and maple syrup, and enjoy the film, as well as the Trail of Lights. It’s all free and open to the public. This film screening will be the last of the year for APF’s Movies in the Park series. For more information on Austin Parks Foundation, visit www.austinparks.org.