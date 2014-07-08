Free Mammograms

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) in San Marcos is partnering with Community Action of Central Texas to offer 100 free mammograms to women who do not have the resources to pay for one.

“We know that early detection is key when it comes to positive outcomes for breast cancer patients, so we want to do our part to ensure that the women in our area get screened regardless of their ability to pay,” says CTMC President and CEO Anthony Stahl.

To see if you qualify for a free mammogram, call Community Action at 512-392-1161 ext. 305, or call the Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic at 512-805-5650. To schedule a mammogram at CTMC, call 512-753-3661 or visit www.ctmcmammo.com. Hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

