Ascension Seton will host a free Medical Mission in Kyle on March 30. The event will take place at Seton Medical Center Hays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Medical care, dental care, pharmaceutical services and select screenings and lab tests will be offered to individuals free of charge, and no insurance is needed.

Local community agencies will also be on site to offer additional resources. More than 400 physicians, clinicians and volunteers will staff the Medical Mission, and more than 1,000 patients are expected to attend.