Kiddie Academy of Round Rock will host a free DanceParty! event at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 that is open to the public. The event marks the grand opening of the child care provider’s newest location at 5080 N AW Grimes Blvd. The DanceParty! is designed to encourage children and parents to explore the physical and mental health benefits of dance.

“I’m excited to welcome Round Rock-area residents to our grand opening and give them a glimpse into our award-winning curriculum and services,” says Eric Ng, owner of Kiddie Academy of Round Rock.

For more information, contact Ng at 512-270-9988 or email roundrock@kiddieacademy.net. Visit www.kiddieevents.com/roundrock to register for the DanceParty! event.

